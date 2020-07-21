Meghan Markle’s co-star reveals why royal wedding was a ‘nightmare’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A Suits co-star of Meghan Markle, Troian Bellisario has revealed why the royal wedding was a “nightmare” for her.

The former Pretty Little Liars star attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding back in May 2018 with husband Patrick J. Adams who played Meghan’s on-screen husband.

The former Pretty Little Liars star appeared in stream of Suits episodes alongside real life husband Patrick J. Adams, who played on-screen love interest of Meghan Markle throughout the series.

When Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot back in 2018, Troian attended the star-studded royal wedding in Windsor with her husband Patrick, who played Mike Ross alongside Meghan’s Rachel Zane in the hit series.

However, the star has now revealed that the whole charade ended up being a bit of a nightmare for her – and it was all because of her outfit.

Troian, who welcomed her first child with husband Patrick back in October 2018, revealed how she was overcome with anxiety surrounding how to hide that she was five-months pregnant, alongside being perplexed at how to pull off a fascinator.

“I had [anxiety] two-fold,’ she told The Daily Telegraph. “One, because I was trying conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed.”

“But, I also had extreme anxiety about… what are they called? Those hat things? That’s it fascinators,” she continued.

“They look ridiculous unless you’re in the 1930s,” said Troian. “You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that’s very small, are you not going for tradition?

“I’d never needed a fascinator in my life, and here I was trying to walk this tightrope of “don’t go too big, don’t go too small”. It was a nightmare.”

Luckily the star managed to pull off her gorgeous look perfectly!