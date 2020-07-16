Trending:

Why Meghan Markle could be set to juggle parenting with this new venture in the US

    • Will Meghan Markle be taking on a bigger challenge than being a mother to son Archie?

    Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is adjusting to a new LA life with husband Prince Harry and son Archie, one after relocating there during the world health pandemic.

    But as she starts to get settled, it’s understood she is looking for a project to get involved in and there isn’t one bigger than this.

    This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA

    According to royal sources, Meghan is considering running for US presidency later this year – in a bid to take over running the country from current US president Donald Trump.

    Beverley Turner told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine, ‘She will run for President, I have no doubt about it. I have no doubt, I think this is all part of the plan. It may not be very soon but it will be.’

    Mr Vine replied, ‘That is the first time I have ever heard anyone say that.’

    50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” – The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

    But Ms Turner said she had it on “good authority” that the Duchess of Sussex is intending to run for this highest position in US politics but was unsure of any timeframes or election target.

    She added, ‘I have it on fairly good authority that she would like to run for President.

    ‘There may be worse Presidents, I would like to see a mixed-race woman in the White House, I would.’