Will Meghan Markle be taking on a bigger challenge than being a mother to son Archie?

Meghan Markle is said to be considering juggling a new role with parenting

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be thinking of standing for US presidency, according to a royal insider

The news comes as Meghan left people gobsmacked after her latest appearance

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is adjusting to a new LA life with husband Prince Harry and son Archie, one after relocating there during the world health pandemic.

But as she starts to get settled, it’s understood she is looking for a project to get involved in and there isn’t one bigger than this.

According to royal sources, Meghan is considering running for US presidency later this year – in a bid to take over running the country from current US president Donald Trump.

Beverley Turner told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine, ‘She will run for President, I have no doubt about it. I have no doubt, I think this is all part of the plan. It may not be very soon but it will be.’

Mr Vine replied, ‘That is the first time I have ever heard anyone say that.’

But Ms Turner said she had it on “good authority” that the Duchess of Sussex is intending to run for this highest position in US politics but was unsure of any timeframes or election target.

She added, ‘I have it on fairly good authority that she would like to run for President.

‘There may be worse Presidents, I would like to see a mixed-race woman in the White House, I would.’