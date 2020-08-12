We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Some special details behind the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first son, Archie, have been revealed.

Some sweet details of how Meghan Markle gave birth to her first son, Archie, have been revealed.

In tell-all biography Finding Freedom, sources share how Meghan was keen on a “traditional” birth in a hospital but didn’t want to go down the same route as Kate Middleton.

This royal news comes after the text that Prince Harry sent Meghan hours after their first date was revealed.

In Finding Freedom, a new biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship timeline and their royal family exit, some intimate information about baby Archie’s birth are divulged.

Prior to the little royal’s birth in May 2019, it was rumoured that former Suits actress Meghan was keen to go ahead with a home birth at her and Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

However, the tell-all book, written by royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, reports that while Meghan had considered giving birth at home, she was always keen on having a traditional birth in a hospital.

“Meghan was originally interested in a home birth, as she entered her final trimester, she chose to deliver in a hospital. I know there were stories about a home birth, and it was certainly something that was discussed early on, but Meg knew it would be a hospital birth for a few months,” a source shared in the book.

The insider went on to reveal that the Duchess was happy to be going ahead with a hospital brith in light of her nerves but was adamant she didn’t want her son to be delivered at the iconic birth place of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and even Prince Harry himself.

The book explains that Meghan “never considered giving birth at the Lindo Wing” and “wanted somewhere more discreet than St Mary’s Hospital”.

Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan opted for The Portland Hospital in London when it came to the birth, but kept it under wraps.

The parents only confirmed the place of baby Archie’s birth until his birth certificate was released a couple of weeks after.