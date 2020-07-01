We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has received some lovely news as one of her projects got a major honour.

The Duchess of Sussex guest-edited an issue of Vogue last autumn – and it’s now received an important recognition.

Back in September, the Duchess of Sussex teamed up with British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful to guest edit an important issue of the historic fashion magazine.

Coming together to construct the Forces for Change issue, Meghan and Edward hand-picked 15 diverse and incredible women from all over the world who work towards important change in the world.

The iconic cover saw a black and white collage with photos of the 15 trailblazers, plastered with the words ‘Forces for Change’ across the top.

And now the important cover has won the Diversity Initiative of the Year award at the Professional Publishers Association (PPA) Awards.

Taking to Instagram to announce the exciting news, Edward wrote alongside a photo of the cover, ‘I’m thrilled to say that #BritishVogue’s September 2019 #ForcesForChange issue – guest-edited by the inimitable Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal – has won Diversity Initiative of the Year.

‘Many thanks to my amazing team, the best an editor could ask for. Here’s to more successes! #PPAAwards’.

The cover featured a number of important women, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, model and activist Adwoa Aboah and teenage climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

It also featured a number of ethnically diverse Hollywood stars that are known for pioneering change, including Jane Fonda and Selma Hayek, as well as Crazy Rich Asian’s Gemma Chan, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil and Black-Ish star Yara Shahidi.

Big congratulations to Duchess Meghan and Vogue editor Edward on their amazing and important achievement!