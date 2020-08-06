We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Unexpected birth location.

Meghan never thought she’d be giving birth to son Archie at the Lindo Wing of London’s Portland Hospital.

It’s claimed the new mother never planned to give birth there and wanted a more discreet location.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex had reportedly never considered giving birth at the Lindo Wing, like sister-in-law Kate.

According to Finding Freedom, a forthcoming biography of Meghan and Harry by reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durrand, the Duchess of Sussex wanted to break royal tradition and give birth to her first child somewhere “more discreet”.

The report claims, ‘Meghan never considered giving birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where Kate delivered all three of her children.’

Following in the footsteps of Princess Diana who gave birth to her sons Prince William and Harry at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, before going on to make their public debuts on the steps outside the hospital.

William and wife Kate, followed his mother’s rule breaking ways and they welcomed their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, two, there.

But when Prince Harry planned to do the same, it’s understood Meghan has other ideas for the delivery of their first-born.

The couple ended up having a more intimate press call on at Windsor Castle and it was only discovered after Archie’s birth that the couple had him delivered at the Lindo wing by publication of his birth certificate.

Speaking of motherhood at the time, Meghan said, ‘It’s pretty amazing,’ she said. ‘And here I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.’