Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry stepped back from their senior roles in the royal family earlier this year.

Duchess Meghan Markle appeared on a Zoom call in true lockdown spirit.

The former Suits star chatted away to a client of the charity Smart Works from LA.

The pair have since moved to LA to start a new life with their 11-month-old son Archie, but they are still making sure to do plenty of good deeds in relation to their work in the UK.

It was revealed today that the Duchess of Sussex made a rare appearance on a Zoom call in order to chat to a young girl who has been helped by Smart Works – a charity for which Meghan is a patron.

Smart Works is an organisation that helps women into work through job interview training and support. It also helps to provide work-wear for clients to wear for interviews and in their new careers.

In a video of the call, shared on the Smart Works Instagram account, Meghan can be seen chatting away to a young woman about an upcoming internship, offering kind words of encouragement and taking an interest in her career choice.

“You seem incredibly confident and prepared, “ Meghan assured from across the pond.

“I think you’re going to be fantastic! I just wanted to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you.”

Speaking about the support she has received through Smart Works, the client said, “I just wanted to say a big ‘thank you’ to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come!”