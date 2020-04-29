Trending:

    • Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry stepped back from their senior roles in the royal family earlier this year.

    The pair have since moved to LA to start a new life with their 11-month-old son Archie, but they are still making sure to do plenty of good deeds in relation to their work in the UK.

    It was revealed today that the Duchess of Sussex made a rare appearance on a Zoom call in order to chat to a young girl who has been helped by Smart Works – a charity for which Meghan is a patron.

    Smart Works is an organisation that helps women into work through job interview training and support. It also helps to provide work-wear for clients to wear for interviews and in their new careers.

    “It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring." – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly – the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come!.” ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women’s charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.

    In a video of the call, shared on the Smart Works Instagram account, Meghan can be seen chatting away to a young woman about an upcoming internship, offering kind words of encouragement and taking an interest in her career choice.

    “You seem incredibly confident and prepared, “ Meghan assured from across the pond.

    “I think you’re going to be fantastic! I just wanted to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you.”

    Speaking about the support she has received through Smart Works, the client said, “I just wanted to say a big ‘thank you’ to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come!”