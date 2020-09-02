We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to land a big producer role in Hollywood

The former Suits star is said to want to return to the cameras but from a producing role in future.

The news comes as Meghan Markle gushes about Prince Harry being ‘beautiful’ role model for son Archie

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is said to be making connections in the Hollywood industry which will help her become a top producer.

According to royal expert Russell Myers, he claims Meghan has gone beyond acting and will now want to pitch ideas and executive producing roles on big Hollywood projects.

Which comes after it was reported last week that Meghan and husband Prince Harry had pitched a TV show that would focus on two issues close to Meghan’s heart: female empowerment and racial inequality.

Influential agent-producer Jonathan Shalit has previously claimed Meghan could earn $50million (£37million) if she decided to act again but it’s understood her sights are set on a higher role.

Pod Save the Queen is hosted by Ann Gripper and features Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers.

Mr Myers said he thinks we will be seeing more of this behind-the-camera sort of work, rather than Meghan, who is mum to son Archie, one, going back in front of the camera.

He said, ‘They are going to be doing stuff like this in terms of getting out, pitching projects to Hollywood bigwigs.

‘And a lot of people were saying ‘Meghan could be getting in front of the camera again. Will she go back to Suits?’ I mean, Suits has been cancelled now so I don’t know where that came from.

He continued, ‘But it was certainly one of the industry bigwigs, a guy called Jonathon Shalit, who would be quite well known to people in the UK, he’s a big time agent-producer ‒ he was saying that if she does go back to acting she could come into fees of $50million which is massive money.

‘So who knows? Maybe she will have to do that.’

The TV show, which it’s claimed was pitched to a string of network executives back in June, would tackle discrimination like that faced by Meghan herself, who is biracial.