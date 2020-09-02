We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is said to be making connections in the Hollywood industry which will help her become a top producer.
According to royal expert Russell Myers, he claims Meghan has gone beyond acting and will now want to pitch ideas and executive producing roles on big Hollywood projects.
Which comes after it was reported last week that
Meghan and husband Prince Harry had pitched a TV show that would focus on two issues close to Meghan’s heart: female empowerment and racial inequality.
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face. The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth. Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka – all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries. The Duchess, who also attended university with support of a scholarship, is a strong advocate of accessible education for all. As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official) since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges. As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all.
Influential agent-producer Jonathan Shalit has previously claimed Meghan could earn $50million (£37million) if she decided to act again but it’s understood her sights are set on a higher role.
Pod Save the Queen is hosted by Ann Gripper and features Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers.
Mr Myers said he thinks we will be seeing more of this behind-the-camera sort of work, rather than Meghan, who is mum to son
Archie, one, going back in front of the camera.
He said, ‘They are going to be doing stuff like this in terms of getting out, pitching projects to Hollywood bigwigs.
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” – The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
‘And a lot of people were saying ‘Meghan could be getting in front of the camera again. Will she go back to Suits?’ I mean, Suits has been cancelled now so I don’t know where that came from.
He continued, ‘But it was certainly one of the industry bigwigs, a guy called Jonathon Shalit, who would be quite well known to people in the UK, he’s a big time agent-producer ‒ he was saying that if she does go back to acting she could come into fees of $50million which is massive money.
‘So who knows? Maybe she will have to do that.’
The TV show, which it’s claimed was pitched to a string of network executives back in June, would tackle discrimination like that faced by Meghan herself, who is biracial.