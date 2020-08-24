We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Good luck Mia

Mia Tindall will be swapping the school holidays for her school bag as she prepares to return to the classroom.

Like many youngsters across the country she has been homeschooled but as the classrooms re-open it looks like the royal youngster will be returning too.

Mia Tindall, the eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, will be embarking on a new routine next week.

The six-year old, is expected to re-join her friends as they return to school following the long summer break and prior to that, the homeschooling which saw her spend more time at home.

Mia, and her younger sister Lena, two, have been enjoying more time together at home with their royal parents since schools broke up in July.

But she is expected to go back to the classroom for the autumn term on September 2. And while it’s not yet known who will be doing the school run, it’s likely that her dad Mike will be happy for the return to education.

He previously revealed the parenting struggles he’d had at home trying to teach his children during the Coronavirus lockdown.

‘I don’t think any child is a great homeschooler because they definitely listen to other people better than they listen to their parents,’ said Mike.

‘[Mia] can be brilliant one minute and then something you’ve seen her do a thousand times she’ll just go ‘I don’t know how to do that’ and then you go ‘well I know you do,’ and she’ll just say ‘no I don’t’ and then you get frustrated, and you’re trying not to get frustrated.’

Guidance on the Government’s website about the reopening of schools states, ‘It is our plan that all pupils, in all year groups, will return to school full-time from the beginning of the autumn term.’ New control measures for pupils and staff will be in place to protect pupils and teachers from COVID-19.