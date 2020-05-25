Mike Tindall opens up about his family’s homeschooling routine in lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain via video link earlier today, Mike Tindall revealed how homeschooling is going for his family.

Mike, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, explained the couple have a strict lockdown schooling routine for their six-year-old daughter Mia.

The former rugby union player spoke to hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins, explaining he and Zara take it in shifts with teaching.

Ben asked, ‘And how about homeschooling Mike? I’m assuming you let Zara do most of the hard yards.’

To which Mike replied, ‘Well, it’s difficult for Zara at the moment because she doesn’t really know what is happening around her sporting events and equestrian coming back.

‘They are hoping they can get some events put in at the end of the year but you just don’t know.

‘I think Burley was cancelled the other day, so it makes it very difficult.

‘But she’s got to keep the horses in condition so she’s still working most of the day – so that allows me to fall on the homeschooling.

‘Zara picks stuff up in the afternoon and then I’ve got the morning shift.’

Charlotte then asked, ‘So how are you finding that then? I have a five-year-old and Mia is six, isn’t she, and they can be quite challenging at that age.’

Mike replied, ‘Yeah, the first week to be fair was brilliant.

‘The first week and a half – because it’s a different environment – she was excited to be at home, but then once that affect has worn off and it’s just her dad teaching her, you know, “yeah whatever”.

He added, ‘She knows that she can just walk outside or turn the TV on in the other room so yeah, it comes with its challenges.

‘She’s been pretty good to be fair.’

Mike also explained that Mia is excited to get back in the classroom and that he and Zara would support her going back as soon as schools reopen.