Mike Tindall has revealed he uses his kids to help him stay fit.

The royal dad hasn’t let his fitness slide during lockdown and has been getting the whole family involved.

It comes after Mike Tindall opens up about his family’s homeschooling routine in lockdown

Mike Tindall has admitted he’s gone to unusual lengths to keep fit over the last few months. He has previously been spotted carrying daughter Mia, six, in his arms but it looks like his youngest has been adding an extra load when it comes to resistance training.

He revealed he uses daughter Lena like a back-pack to help him burn the calories. He explained, ‘I did a lot of riding with Lena on my back, which helps with the resistance part. Mia and I also did lots of cycling together, and Zara trained with me, so it has been a bit of a family training programme.’

Mike recently helped to raise £250,000 for The Cure Parkinson’s Trust by cycling 137km (85miles) through the Gloucestershire countryside close to his home.

But taking part in the ride needed him to train, and it is something which he got both daughter’s Lena and Mia, six, involved in.

The former England rugby star, 41, and his wife Zara, 39, have been isolating at their home of Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire over the past four months.

But with the easing of lockdown he has been able to reunite with his parents Zara and Phillip, who are isolating in West Yorkshire. But he described the meet-up as ‘great’ but ‘not normal’ as they are among the high risk category – his father suffers from Parkinson’s and his mother is battling asthma.

The rugby ace also told Hello magazine, ‘Mia has been back at school for a bit now, and she’s been so happy, it’s great to see,’ but with the school holidays now in full swing, maybe there will be a few more family bike rides in the coming weeks.