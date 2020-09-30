We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans have spotted a very sweet detail in an adorable new photo of Prince Louis.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Cambridge children met with Sir David Attenborough for a screening of his new documentary and the images were shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently released a new image of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, from the moment they met with Sir David Attenborough.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and the three royal little ones met with the 94-year-old naturalist in the grounds of Kensington Palace earlier this month following a screening of David’s new documentary, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine are both featured in the programme that is set to air in October and Sir David made sure to meet with the Cambridge children and even gave Prince George a very special present.

After a photo of the lovely moment was shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, royal fans couldn’t help but notice that two-year-old Prince Louis was wearing one of his older brother’s hand-me-downs for the occasion.

Little Louis was dressed in a £65 merino wool jumper in blue from Wild and Gorgeous, that was once worn by seven-year-old Prince George when he was a toddler.

Future King Prince George wore the adorable piece during the Cambridge’s tour of Canada back in 2016 – before Prince Louis was part of the family.

Prince George sported the sweet blue sweater with a pair of red shorts and knee socks, while his little brother wore it with a pair of navy shorts and navy socks. Too cute!

