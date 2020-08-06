We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A hilarious pensioner had no qualms about letting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge know exactly what her opinion was on their bingo calling skills when she met the royals this week.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a sweet visit to pensioners in a Cardiff care home this week.

During their visit, the royal duo were slated by one honest resident for a totally hilarious reason.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine visited Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff yesterday in order to meet with elderly residents.

The royal duo previously spent some virtual time with the care home users during a special video call back in May, on which they played a game of lockdown bingo.

But it seems that honest resident Joan Drew-Smith wasn’t impressed by Kate and Will’s number calling skills and she made it very clear when she came face to face with them.

Chatting to the future King and Queen consort, Joan openly admitted that they hadn’t been up to scratch during the video linked game, telling them, “Yes, you did a bloody s****y job.”

Eeek!

Luckily, the Duke and Duchess’ great sense of humour meant they burst out laughing at Joan’s ruthless comment without taking offence, with Prince William branding her review of their bingo game “excellent”.

He pried, “Was it that bad? Was it the worst you’ve ever seen?”

“I’ve got more to see. Every time you have a party I will just come and have a nose and I will tell you afterwards,” Joan quipped back.

It wasn’t all bad news though, with resident Margaret Stocks admitting she had a great time playing along with the royal parents, who share Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“I hadn’t played it before,” she said, revealing that her first experience of a game of bingo was hosted by royalty.