Sarah Ferguson has been having lots of surprise guests on her YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, and Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh were the latest.

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh joined Prince Andrew’s ex-wife to read Monkey Puzzle by Julia Donaldson

The Mysterious Girl singer and NHS doctor joined Prince Andrew’s ex-wife from their family home in Surrey to read the Julia Donaldson book, Monkey Puzzle, and she appeared incredibly grateful to have their support.

Speaking at the beginning of the video, Sarah welcomed her guests: “Peter and Emily thank you so much, I can’t thank you enough for doing Fergie and Friends. It’s just incredible.

“You’re an amazing, amazing couple and just sensational, and thank you for being such good parents.”

Pete and took it in turns to read a page each from Monkey Puzzle, which tells the story of a young monkey who has lost its mum, and was written by the same person who wrote The Gruffalo.

And the couple then revealed the book is one of the favourites of their children Amelia, six, and Theo, three.

Previous guests on Sarah’s YouTube channel have included her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as TV presenter Dermot O’Leary and Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer, Elizabeth Emanuel.

Fergie – who is currently isolating at Royal Lodge Windsor with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank – started posting the videos in April, with the aim of encouraging children to pick up a book and read in lockdown and beyond.

Explaining the premise of the sweet initiative in her first video, the red-haired royal said, “Hello everybody. It’s so exciting because I’m in my favourite place ever, ever, and ever and that’s with children – and I’m thinking of all children out there that just need a little bit of magic. So, everyday, I’m going to do story time with Fergie and friends – not just Fergie!

“You haven’t to worry, they’re not very long books – well they could be long books – let’s get a bit of magic going here shall we!”