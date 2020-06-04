We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has urged his grandchildren - and the world - to "think big and act now" with regards to our planet, in a long speech.

The Prince of Wales was speaking at a round table event hosted by HRH’s Sustainable Markets Initiative and The World Economic Forum, and noted how our future generations can help the environment.

He said: “Everything I have tried to do, and urge, over the past 50 years has been done with our children and grandchildren in mind. So, I can only encourage us all to think big and act now.

“I can only hope that as this current crisis passes we are able to reflect on, and shape, the type of world we want for ourselves and for future generations.”

Prince Charles has four grandchildren: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s one-year-old son Archie.

And he’s clearly very proud of his bond with them all, having been seen giving Louis a big hug for a very sweet photo on the prince’s second birthday last month.

Royal fans also noticed that Charles keeps photos of his family around his office, having been seen on Zoom calls recently.

And he’s already been planning his birthday present for George’s upcoming seventh birthday, recently hinting that he’s keen to take his eldest grandson to the opera in the near future.

Recalling his first visit to the Royal Opera House, with his grandmother, the Queen Mother, in 1956, to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform The Fountain of Bakhchisarai in their debut tour of the UK, Charles told Alan Titchmarsh, on Classic FM: “I was completely inspired by it… which is why it’s so important I think for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of seven, to experience some form of the arts in performance.”