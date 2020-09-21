Prince Charles delighted as grandson Archie calls him ‘Pa’ on Zoom call

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles is said to have been "delighted" by his grandson Archie calling him "Pa" on a Zoom call to celebrate Prince Harry's 36th birthday.

The call also had Meghan Markle and the Queen on to celebrate their loved one’s birthday.

Speaking about the family affair, a source told The Sun, “It was very pleasant. Harry told the family how much he missed them.

“Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew them out.”

Archie, now 16 months old, then called Charles “Pa”, short for grandpa – which made him very happy as Meghan, Harry and Archie haven’t been back to the UK since they stepped down as royals and moved to the States in March.

Noticeably absent from Prince Harry’s birthday celebrations were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were seen making bagels at the famous 24-hour Beigel Bake on London’s Brick Lane on the day.

The source added, “It was a bit awkward that William and Kate weren’t there.”

And another source told US publication People, “William sent his birthday best wishes. There was some excuse made about why he wasn’t there.”

Instead, the Cambridges tweeted a photo of Prince Harry racing brother William and sister-in-law Kate at a Heads Together relay at London’s Olympic Park back in 2017 with the message, ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today‘.

Harry recently revealed he is keen for little Archie to get into rugby but is struggling to get hold of a rugby ball, due to living in the United States.

Joining a video call with the staff and volunteers from Rugby Football League, Prince Harry revealed he is “loving” his new life in Santa Barbara with former Suits actress Meghan and their little royal tot.

When asked if he is enjoying his Californian lifestyle he replied, “Oh easy question… It’s fantastic.”

Prince Harry explained how his and Meghan’s son is their “number one priority,” followed by work as their second priority, “to play [their] part to make the world a better place.”