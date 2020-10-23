We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has given royal fans a glimpse into his home - and revealed he keeps a sweet photo of daughter-in-law Kate Middleton there.



Prince Charles met with Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at Clarence House on Friday 23 October – and revealed a sweet photo of Kate in his home.

Charles and Kate are very close, and share a love of the great outdoors and gardening.

The Prince of Wales met with Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at Clarence House and, in the official snaps from the visit, a photo from his son Prince William’s wedding day to Kate could be seen on display in the Morning Room.

Spotted just behind Mustafa al-Kadhimi, it’s the now famous picture of Kate and William shortly after they became husband and wife, surrounded by their family.

Along with the bridesmaids and page boys from Kate and William’s big day, Charles and his wife Camilla are in the photo, in addition to Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her siblings Pippa and James.

William’s grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip and his brother Prince Harry are also in the sweet family portrait.

It’s no secret that Charles is very fond of his daughters-in-law Kate and Harry’s wife Meghan Markle – and he and Kate share one very particular favourite pastime.

Both of the royals are huge fans of the great outdoors and one of Kate’s first post-lockdown visits was to a children’s hospice called The Nook, where she helped to plant a new garden.

At the time Kate also revealed she’s passed her love of gardening down to her own children, George, seven, Charlotte, two, and five-year-old Louis.

She said, ‘The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers. Louis’s is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!’

Charles on the other hand has tended to the Royal Gardens at Highgrove for more than three decades!