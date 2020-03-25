We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, it's been officially confirmed.

The Prince of Wales has been self-isolating in Scotland, with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

Duchess Camilla has also been tested, but does not have the virus.

This follows royal news that the Queen urged people to come together during this ‘period of great concern and uncertainty’.

The news was revealed in a statement released by a spokesperson, who revealed that it’s not possible to identify when the Prince became infected.

The spokesperson said, “In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Royal reporter Richard Palmer also reported on Twitter that the Duchess of Cornwall has been tested but does not have the virus.

He wrote, ‘The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.’

Prince Charles is the first member of the British royal family to announce he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Royals in other countries have recently revealed they were suffering from the disease, like Prince Albert of Monaco.

In the UK, the royal family are taking every precaution to protect themselves and self-isolating with a very small number of support staff.

The Queen and Prince Philip left Buckingham Palace and relocated to Windsor, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have left London to spend time at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall.