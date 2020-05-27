We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George is turning seven on 22nd July, and it seems his grandfather Prince Charles is already planning a special day out for him.

Prince Charles has hinted he’s taking Prince George to the opera for his seventh birthday

Having been taken to the Royal Opera House by the Queen Mother aged seven, he thinks it’s important for all seven year olds to experience it

In other royal news, the Queen has revealed an adorable detail about Prince Archie and how he takes after Prince Harry

Recalling his first visit to the Royal Opera House, with his grandmother, the Queen Mother, in 1956, to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform The Fountain of Bakhchisarai in their debut tour of the UK, the Prince of Wales hinted that he’s keen to take his eldest grandson to the opera in the near future.

Speaking to Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM, Charles said: “The music was unbelievably exciting.

“It was all Tartar dancing and cracking the whips and leaping in the air and doing unbelievably energetic things, which only the Bolshoi could do.”

He added: “I was completely inspired by it… which is why it’s so important I think for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of seven, to experience some form of the arts in performance.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been isolating with their children, George, five-year-old Princess Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis, at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, since the UK lockdown was imposed in March.

And Prince William recently opened up about how he and Kate Middleton support each other as parents, especially as he found parenthood “overwhelming” due to the tragic loss of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Speaking to former professional footballer Marvin Sordell, in a new documentary, he revealed, “Having children is the biggest life changing moment, it really is… I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your Dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.

“It’s a different phase of life and there is no one there to kind of help you. I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming.”