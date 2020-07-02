We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George has an adorable nickname for his grandad Prince Charles and it's familiar to the Queen too...

The sweet nickname Prince George uses for his grandpa has been revealed.

Royal author Robert Hardman, revealed the Cambridge children call Charles Grandpa Wales.

Prince George and his siblings have an adorable way of addressing their grandfather Prince Charles as they call him Charles Grandpa Wales.

The formation of the moniker is not an unusual one as, this is no doubt down to his title of HRH the Prince of Wales.

According to a royal author Robert Hardman, the Queen gave her grandpa King George V a similar name – Grandpa England.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Mr Hardman said, ‘He [Charles] increasingly consults the Duke of Cambridge in all major family decisions; about his hopes that, while his sons have created new charity networks, one of his grandchildren — maybe George — will one day take on the stewardship of his own.’

Prince Charles has previously spoken about being a grandfather, saying, ‘It’s a different part of your life.

‘The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful.’

He added: “It is very important to create a bond when they are very young.”

As a doting grandfather, Prince Charles has given his eldest grandson a different present that most youngsters get from their elders. He has planted him an entire forest.

The revelation was made by Prince Charles in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 the Prince of Wales.

In it Charles confessed the entire forest had been planted shortly after the birth of George in 2013 and that he planned to give the gift to him when he was older.