Why this week marks a big milestone for Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince George and Charlotte are expected to start the new school term this week as they return to school.

After almost six months of homeschooling, Prince George and sister Charlotte will return to the classroom.

The youngsters are expected to return to education this week as the Cambridges move back to Kensington Palace.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise is set to mark a huge educational milestone this month.

The youngsters who have been enjoying being homeschooled by their parents Prince William and wife Kate for the last six months of lockdown, are due to go back to school like other youngsters across the country.

During lockdown and the summer holidays, the children have been staying at their Norfolk-based residency at Anmer Hall.

On returning to school, Prince George, seven, will start Year 3 which will mark a significant step in his education as his typical day is revealed.

As eldest child will transition from Thomas’s lower school to the prep school which caters for Years 3 to 6.

Meanwhile their middle-child, Princess Charlotte, who is five, will start Year One.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a staycation this year with the family – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and youngest son Prince Louis, two, when they spend part of the summer on the Isles of Scilly.

The couple and their children were spotted on Tresco in July and later locals saw William and Kate enjoying a relaxed bike ride on the island off the coast of Cornwall.

During lockdown Prince William revealed his wife Kate was better at teaching the children. Speaking about the thing he learned the most, he said, ‘Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was.. and that my wife has a lot of patience….’ And added, ‘I was a bit embarrassed about my maths knowledge – I can’t do Year 2 Maths!’