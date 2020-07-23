We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

To celebrate Prince George's seventh birthday yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two new photos of their son.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released pictures of Prince George for his seventh birthday yesterday

A wardrobe malfunction in one of the pictures shows Kate Middleton is very laid-back as a mum

In other royal news, Prince George looks just like another royal in the Kensington Palace photos released for his birthday

But there was one small detail in the picture that wasn’t quite as perfect as you’d expect from such an important snap.

In one of the pictures, which shows George posing by a blue door, he’s clearly sporting a broken button his khaki polo shirt.

As a keen photographer, it’s more than likely that Kate Middleton would’ve noticed the wardrobe malfunction, but she decided to share the images with the world regardless.

But it’s in keeping with the style of her relaxed and informal family photos, showing her kids are just as normal and playful as anyone else’s.

In the pictures, Prince George also had a sweet nod to his dad, Prince William, with his outfit choices.

As well as wearing a khaki shirt in the first picture, he wore a camouflage top in the second, which was a nod to his dad’s association with the military – and, as someone who will one day be head of the armed forces.

The sweet snaps were taken at the family’s Norfolk home as the Cambridges are residing at Anmer Hall.

And royal fans might think the plain green polo shirt looks familiar, well it’s from Mango, and resembles the one Prince George was wearing when his mum Kate, released sweet family snaps of him and his siblings playing with their dad in the garden for Father’s Day.

Prince William started as an officer cadet at Sandhurst military academy in 2006 before joining the search and rescue helicopter training three years later. He then progressed to the RAF rank of Flight Lieutenant, which is similar to a captain in the U.S. Air Force.