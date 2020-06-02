A day in the life of Prince George revealed from waking up to bedtime

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George has as busy a day as anyone, and here is the eldest Cambridge child's jam-packed schedule.

Waking up

Prince George, six, wakes up his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge every morning in exactly the same way – by playing the Three Lions football anthem by comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel!

Prince William revealed to Frank that George has played it every day since the 2018 FIFA World Cup, adding, ‘I thought it would fade away but it hasn’t.’

Off to school

When the schools are open, William and Kate take turns with school drop-off duties in the morning, taking Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte to Thomas’s Battersea, a school in south London that costs £6,000 per term.

‘George is really happy at school, [and] his nickname is PG,’ a fellow parent revealed. ‘He’s very popular and has lots of friends, and there’s very little fuss made about who he is.’

He learns all the regular subjects, including Maths and English, as well as Art, Ballet, Drama, ICT, French and Music, and his parents have carried on educating him during the lockdown.

Kate and Will even continued homeschooling the kids through the Easter holidays to maintain some sense of normality, explaining ‘There’s so many great tips online and fun activities that you can do with the children, so it hasn’t been all hardcore.’

Snacks and lunch

When it comes to the school menu, George will be getting a daily mid-morning snack of organic milk, along with cheese, fruit or rice cakes. Then, for lunch, he’ll have a starter of soup and bread, as well as a seasonal salad, and there’s plenty of on offer for mains. He can choose from a meat option, which may include beef teriyaki and apricot cous cous, a fish option, which is sometimes deep-fried squid rings, or there’s a veggie/vegan option. After that, pudding includes everything from crumble to biscuits. But if he’s not in the mood for those, George can have a fresh fruit platter and yogurt.

After school

George has made many friends at Thomas’s and enjoys play dates and parties with friends, including his royal cousin and classmate, Maud Windsor, the daughter of Lord Freddie Windsor and Sophie Winkleman. However, most days, he’s encouraged to play outside with sister Charlotte, their brother Louis and royal nanny Maria Borrallo.

Author Louise Heren (Nanny in a Book, £13.49, Vermilion) says the Cambridge children’s routine will ‘run like clockwork’ with a focus on ‘old-fashioned’ activities and ‘loads of fresh air, lots of bike rides, playing with the dogs, potentially some gardening,’ as Maria was trained at the prestigious Norland College – and rain won’t stop play!

This fits with William and Kate’s strict rule of one hour’s TV a day for the kids, with George’s favourite being Fireman Sam. Then, after all that play, it’s off to bed at 7pm for George, so he’s ready to do it all again in the morning.