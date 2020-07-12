The special connection Prince George shares with Duchess Camilla

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While it may not seem like six-year-old Prince George and the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall have much in common on the surface, there’s actually one special link that the royals share.

Prince George and Camilla Parker Bowles share one special but subtle link.

The connection the two royals share may explain their personalities.

This royal news comes after Meghan Markle’s fears for baby Archie growing up in LA were reported.

Those who believe everything to do with horoscopes and astrology will be interested to know that future King Prince George and his grandfather Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, share the same zodiac sign.

With both of the iconic royal family members set to celebrate their birthdays this month, little George and future Queen consort Camilla are both Cancer signs – which could explain a lot about the royal relatives’ personality traits.

Cancerians belong to the Water element of the zodiac and are said to be emotional, compassionate and loyal but can struggle with coping with the stresses of the world when they’re young.

This may explain recent reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reluctant to send Prince George, who turns seven on July 22nd, to boarding school.

Speaking on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s thoughts surrounding whether to send their children away for their education, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said, “George is a shy little boy, so he might not have the right character for it just yet.”

She added that Princess Charlotte, who is thought to fit the feisty traits of her Taurus star sign, would most likely thrive at boarding school.

“Charlotte appears very confident and would suit the boarding school environment,” Ingrid said.

Meanwhile, Duchess Camilla’s famously hardworking and empathetic side perfectly align with the qualities of the Cancer sign.

It’s no secret that the Duchess loves getting out and about to interact with the nation’s people and she completed a staggering 220 royal engagements last year, which is more than Meghan Markle and Duchess Catherine combined.

Camilla showed off her relatable side recently too. During an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, she chatted to Emma Barnett about how she’s been keeping her fashion sense rather relaxed during lockdown.

She said, “I’ve been very, very happy with my jeans. It will be very hard to get out of them again. I think you get into a sort of way of life, don’t you?”