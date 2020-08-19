We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George will be following in the Duke of Edinburgh's footsteps and will "learn how to fly fish at Balmoral".

The young royal will be following in the footsteps of his father, the Duke of Cambridge, grandfather, Prince Charles, and great-great grandmother, the Queen Mother

The seven-year-old royal will be taught the family tradition when the Cambridges visit their Scottish holiday home over the summer.

A source close to the Cambridge family told Fabulous: “William and Kate are keen that George might be able to start practising fishing on the banks of the River Dee, next to Balmoral, where an abundance of trout and occasional salmon are caught.

“George will be shown and try a few small rods, whilst a Balmoral ghillie in waders will be on hand but safe distancing from the Cambridge parents.”

The source added: “The Queen Mother was a passionate and skilled Scottish fly fisher and encouraged Prince Charles throughout his Balmoral Deeside vacations.

“‘Come rain or shine, waders on’ was her motto.”

This is a strong family tradition, as the Queen Mother taught Prince Charles, who, in turn, taught his sons Prince William and Prince Harry. And it may eventually be taught to all the young royals, including Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The source continued: “Prince Charles subsequently taught both William and Harry to fly fish, and their nanny and confidante Tiggy Legge Bourke is one of the most experienced fly fishers in the UK.

“She will certainly welcome the chance to get both George and Charlotte skilled in the aquatic art by her riverside Welsh home.

“Tiggy is also a godmother to Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie, who may come to fly fish later in life.”

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex’s son James, Viscount Severn, 12, is aalso said to be a “young but talented fly fisherman”.