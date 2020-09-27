Prince George receives incredible gift from Sir David Attenborough

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George was left in awe earlier this week after meeting one of his heroes, Sir David Attenborough.

The naturalist attended Kensington Palace for a special screening of his new film A Life On Our Planet – and he didn’t arrive empty-handed!

Sir David presented Prince George with a fossilised giant shark’s tooth from an extinct Carcharocles megalodon – one of the most feared predators to have swum in the seas.

The 94-year-old found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago.

In a photo shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account, the young prince can be seen inquisitively examining the tooth as his little brother Prince Louis, sitting alongside their father, looks on.

Sir David was greeted with equal glee from Prince George’s younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In another photo, all three children could be seen looking starstruck as they met their hero – much to the amusement of mum Kate.

A third photo sees Sir David and Prince William sat together in the garden at Kensington Palace whilst they watched the feature-length documentary.

Both men were sat in director’s chairs emblazoned with their names, but from the photo you can see that they are sat in the wrong ones.

Accompanying the photos, a statement read, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough.

‘The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’.

‘With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces.

‘This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks.’

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet premieres in cinemas on Monday and will launch on Netflix on October 4.