Prince George's godmother has revealed how she keeps her good friend Princess Diana's mischevous spirit alive with certain "impossible" gifts for him.

Julia Samuel, a close friend of George’s late grandmother, has confessed she purposely gives the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest child the noisiest, hard-to-assemble toys for his birthday.

Appearing on podcast How to Fail with Elizabeth Day, she said she was “pretty good” at remembering six-year-old George’s birthdays, and revealed her trick.

She said: “I do to George what [Diana] did to us which is give impossible toys which are really noisy and take a lot of making.

“I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together.

“And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that.

“That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh.”

Continuing to gush about George, she added: “He is amazing. He’s funny and feisty and cheeky and God she [Diana] would have loved him so much. That is heartbreaking for all of them.”

Julia, the founding patron of Child Bereavement UK and a therapist who has written two books about grief and bereavement, continued to recall her memories of Diana.

And she confessed she has come to see the public’s outpouring of love in reaction to her death as an “amazing tribute”.

She said: “You never think one person can change the world and then you see someone like her.

“By being as open and honest and vulnerable and authentic as she was, it changed the world and it certainly changed Great Britain. She had an absolutely lasting effect on us.”

Julia’s new book, This Too Shall Pass: Stories of Change, Crisis and Hopeful Beginnings, is out now.