We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new book by royal biographer Robert Lacey has suggested that Prince George and Kate Middleton might've had something to do with Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry's breakup back in 2014.

Royal expert Robert Lacey has suggested that public coverage of Prince George might’ve influenced Cressida Bonas’ decision to break up with Prince Harry.

In his latest book, he suggests the actress was ‘spooked’ by some of the coverage she saw of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This follows royal news that Prince Charles is devastated after not being able to see his grandson for a year.

In his new book Battle of Brothers, royal biographer Robert Lacey suggests that Prince George might’ve had something to do with the break up between Prince Harry and ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

The book explores Prince William and Prince Harry, including a look at both of their relationships over the years. Prince Harry dated Cressida between 2012 and 2014, and it’s believed that some TV coverage had influenced her decision to call things off.

Robert’s book reveals, ‘In 2014, she was said to have been “completely spooked” after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow – that was not the way she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son, she regretfully explained to Harry.’

Video of the Week

Robert Lacey adds that Cressida didn’t like the “critical remarks” that people made behind her back due to her increased public profile whilst she was in a relationship with Prince Harry either, and she may have wanted a more private relationship.

Despite their break up, Prince Harry and Cressida still seem to be friendly and she even attended his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Following her split from the Royal Family, the actress told the Australian Daily Telegraph at the time,“I think I have grown confident and fortunately I have learnt not to sweat the small stuff too much.”