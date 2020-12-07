We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George has been turned into a cartoon character by the HBO channel - but royal fans aren't happy....

Prince George has been portrayed as rude and snobbish in upcoming HBO Max cartoon show.

The young royal has received the support from fans who have branded the show “cruel and unfair”

Prince George has been mocked in an upcoming HBO Max cartoon and the show has caused outrage among fans.

The seven-year-old royal is set to appear in the channel’s new £5million animated series called The Prince but the creator Gary Janetti, has come under fire for “taking cheap shots” by portraying George as a spoilt brat.

The young prince, who is the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate, will feature in the eight-part series but critics fear the show will do more harm than good to the next generation of the royal family.

Mr Janetti has even taken to photoshopping pictures of the royals, like this one below he mocked up of The Queen and her great grandson Prince George in order to poke fun at the idea of them sitting down to watch Diana in Netflix drama The Crown.

Ahead of the show airing in the UK next year, a producer at Disney Studio has accused Mr Janetti, who started mocking George on his Instagram account, of “taking cheap shots” at the youngster.

They said, “It’s one thing for film-makers to play fast and loose with the truth in shows like The Crown but poking fun at a seven-year-old child seems cruel and unfair. Some things should be off-limits. It’s morally wrong to use a child to get cheap laughs.”

Mr Janetti, a former writer on Family Guy, will be voicing Prince George, while Orlando Bloom plays Prince Harry, and Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner voices Princess Charlotte.

In one scene, a cartoon Prince George shook his teacher’s hand on the first day of school and said, “You curtsy lower tomorrow if you want to keep your ******* job.”

Another clips shows him sitting on a throne, saying: “Hey guys, it’s me, Prince George…I know self-isolating is difficult and we’re all sick of being stuck in the same 775 rooms, or, you know, studio apartment, it’s different for everyone. Stay positive and be nice to your serving staff. They’re doing the best they can, even though lunch ******* sucked today.”

But on Twitter, one user said, “So cruel! Who even allowed this to happen?” another added, “You really do have a problem. Why would anyone let their children watch this, especially George’s parents. It’s disgusting. In fact why would anyone watch it.”

However, the show creator previously stressed, “Everything is meant with affection.”