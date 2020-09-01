We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George is the third in line to the throne, something that carries some very exciting prospects.

Prince George is likely to inherit Prince Charles’ Highgrove residence, when his grandfather becomes king

Charles’ sons, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, haven’t got “fond memories of the place” so are unlikely to want it

In other royal news, Prince William and Harry made a rare joint statement about late mother Princess Diana

And one of the things it means is that the seven-year-old could inherit Prince Charles’ beloved Highgrove residence, when George’s grandpa becomes king.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry won’t take on their father’s Cotswold residence as neither have “fond memories of the place,” according to royal commentator, Christopher Wilson, but George may love it, just like his grandfather.

He told Express.co.uk: “Inevitably Highgrove will become surplus to requirement. Who’ll live there?

“Neither of his sons have fond memories of the place where they watched their parents’ marriage collapse and, in any event, William and Kate are comfortable with their plush Norfolk abode.

“And Harry and Meghan are unlikely to be coming home any time soon.”

He continued: “Only 11 years from now our future king-but-two Prince George will come of age.

“Maybe he’ll take a liking to the elegant 18th century Cotswold stone house and its surrounding estate.

“But in his statement saying goodbye to his beloved Home Farm, Charles signalled the closing of a door in his life.”

Charles bought Highgrove in 1980, and lived in the Gloucestershire home with Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Harry.

The property boasts nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, and is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land and beautiful gardens.

The huge house also has a farm which Charles had installed when he first renovated the home.

The house is currently empty, as Charles and his second wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have returned to their London home, having been isolating in Birkhall, Scotland, throughout the coronavirus pandemic, since Charles was diagnosed with Covid-19.