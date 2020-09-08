We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George's Norland nanny is not allowed to wear her traditional brown uniform too often for a special reason.

Prince George’s nanny Maria Borrallo, is banned from wearing her uniform too often.

It’s understood the uniform is worn only for official engagements and the rest of the time she is required to blend in.

Maria, is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ nanny. She was employed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2014, when little George was around eight months old.

In public she has been photographed wearing the signature Norland Nanny outfit which comprises of a tan dress, white gloves and a bowler hat as uniform. But she’s not allowed to wear this outfit every day because it’s only allowed to be seen at official engagements like weddings and christenings.

It’s understood most royal nannies wear smart and practical clothing to not stand out against other modern families.

This is somethning especially important for Ms Borrallo who looks after the future King of England, Prince George and his siblings when mum Kate is busy.

Norland College – the prestigious nanny training centre based in Bath – has been providing nannies to the royal family for decades.

Prince George’s nanny is an expert in looking after children and even though Ms Borrallo is not married and does not have any children herself.

She was originally born in Spain she has lived in the UK for the past two decades.

The Cambridge children isn’t the only A-list youngsters she has looked after. She has worked for other high-profile clients including Mick Jagger and his ex-wife, Jerry Hall.

And accompanied the Cambridge family on their royal tours to Australia and New Zealand in 2014.

When she is busy looking after the Cambridges’ children, Ms Borrallo lived inside their Kensington Palace home.