Prince George has a sweet nod to his dad with his outfit choice in photographs released to celebrate his seventh birthday.

The camouflage outfit the young prince is wearing could well be a tribute to his dad’s involvement in the military.

Prince George’s latest snaps come after The lockdown activity Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been loving was revealed.

Prince George is thought to have paid a small sweet tribute to his dad with the choice of outfit on his birthday snaps.

The youngster, who turns seven today, is pictured wearing khaki t-shirts – one plain and one in the military signature camouflage print.

It’s understandable that the youngster likes to play out in the garden with his siblings Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two but the outfits won’t just keep him well hidden for any games of hide and seek.

They are also a nod to his father Prince William’s association with the military – and someone who will one day be head of the armed forces.

The sweet snaps were taken at the family’s Norfolk home as the Cambridges are residing at Anmer Hall.

And royal fans might think the plain green polo shirt looks familiar, well it’s from Mango, and resembles the one Prince George was wearing when his mum Kate, released sweet family snaps of him and his siblings playing with their dad in the garden for Father’s Day.

Prince William started as an officer cadet at Sandhurst military academy in 2006 before joining the search and rescue helicopter training three years later. He then progressed to the RAF rank of Flight Lieutenant, which is similar to a captain in the U.S. Air Force.