Prince George is very popular in school thanks to his "impressive" football skills, according to a royal expert.

It seems that while he may be slightly more introvert than his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he’s not bad at making friends at his school, Thomas’s Battersea.

Royal commentator, Katie Nichool told OK! magazine: “From what I’m told, he doesn’t get teased at school. He’s actually very popular.

“Although he’s more introvert compared to his siblings, he’s an extremely kind little boy and has a gentle nature.”

One thing that has helped him make friends is George’s love of football – which he’s obviously picked up from his Aston Villa fan father, the Duke of Cambridge.

Katie said: “He’s also very impressive on the football pitch and before lockdown he was playing in an outside team regularly.

“The fact that he’s sporty and is a talented footballer has certainly boosted his popularity.”

Prince William recently joked about George becoming a football player, when he appeared on The Peter Crouch Podcast.

Abbey Clancy’s footballer husband Peter asked William wether he thought George could one day become Villa’s all-time leading goal scorer, and he replied: “Definitely, I reckon he could. I reckon he could be their all-time leading goal scorer.

“I can see no reason why not. It would be brilliant.”

Speaking about his time in lockdown with his children, elsewhere on the podcast, William confessed he found home-schooling “testing”.

He said: “I found it pretty testing, I’m not going to lie. Trying to keep the children engaged and interested in some sort of work. It’s been an interesting few months.”

And when it came to what he learnt in lockdown, he added: “Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was. That’s probably been the biggest eye opener for me and that my wife has super patience.

“We have a good team tag session where I come in and have a chat with the children and try get them to do stuff then hand over to Catherine when frankly everything is going wrong.”