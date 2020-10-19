We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to ditch school for half term next week.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to take a break from their education next week like the majority of kids their age across the country.

Their school, Thomas’ Battersea is closing for half term and it’s likely the Cambridge family are preparing to get away from London.

Like thousands of other British school children, the two eldest Cambridge kids will be leaving the classroom for a week off.

Future King, Prince George, and his little sister Princess Charlotte are both students at Thomas’ Battersea private day school in London.

Seven-year-old George is in Year 3 while five-year-old Charlotte is in Year 1.

With their October break on its way, it’s likely Prince William and Kate Middleton will leave their London home of Kensington Palace, to spend some time away at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis.

The royal family of five usually enjoy school holidays at the countryside retreat and spent the majority of the coronavirus lockdown at Amner Hall, nearby to the Queen‘s Sandringham estate.

The Duchess of Cambridge homeschooled the eldest of her brood at Amner when schools closed their doors and spent lots of time outdoors with George, Charlotte and Louis during the nationwide lockdown.

Duchess Catherine also revealed the interesting topic Prince George studied at school this term, proving he’s ready for some well-deserved time off.

Kate chatted with one of the applicants of her Hold Still lockdown photography project last month, asking Ceri Edwards about the touching image she submitted.

Speaking about her conversation with future Queen consort Kate, Ceri said, “The Duchess was so down-to-earth and was so wonderful with Poppy. We talked about Poppy and Prince George being in the same school year [three] and their current school topics – Poppy’s is Brazil and Beyond and George’s is The Active World – Volcanoes.”