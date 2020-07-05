Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s opposite personalities could mean they live very different lives

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A royal expert has revealed why Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s differing personalities could set them on opposite paths in life.

A royal expert has revealed why Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s opposite personalities could take them down very different paths when it comes to education.

While it’s thought Princess Charlotte is growing up to be confident and outgoing, Prince George is said to be a little more on the shy side.

This royal news comes after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could send baby Archie to a very unexpected school when he’s old enough.

Amid reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are unsure about the prospect of sending their first born son, Prince George, to boarding school, a royal pro has highlighted how different the future king and his little sister are.

Princess Charlotte is said to be blossoming into a confident individual while George is more on the timid side.

This means it’s likely Prince William and Kate Middleton’s little girl will be fit to embrace the boarding school life.

“Charlotte appears very confident and would suit the boarding school environment,” said royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

“George is a shy little boy, so he might not have the right character for it just yet.”

Comparing the heir to the throne to his royal elders, Ingrid told OK! magazine, “William was very boisterous at six, but perhaps George is more like his grandfather Charles, who was quite the shrinking violet.”

Ingrid also insisted that the Cambridge parents’ decision to send Prince George, Princess Charlotte and eventually Prince Louis, to boarding school is not one they’ll make lightly.

“Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully.

“I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop, and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home.

“Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children’s mental health.”