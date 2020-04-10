We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With this year’s Easter weekend falling in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, the royal family’s annual plans have unsurprisingly been altered.

Easter weekend is going to be a little different for the royal family this year.

The Cambridge’s usually spend it with Her Majesty the Queen but it sounds like Prince William and Kate Middleton have slightly different plans for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Sunday.

This royal news comes after it was revealed how the little royals are keeping in touch with their grandfather Prince Charles during lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis usually spend the spring celebration with Her Majesty the Queen.

While the royals usually spend Easter Sunday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, they will be unable to congregate this year in light of the pandemic.

Instead, the Cambridges will be spending the weekend at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, where they have been residing since the beginning of the UK lockdown.

The royal kids are said to be relishing the green space at the countryside home and it sounds like they’re in for some fun on Sunday.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine shared a hint on what the day will entail in their family when they made a surprise video call to some of the children of Casterton Primary Academy this week.

The school has remained open to teach the pupils whose parents are key workers and will stay open throughout the Easter holidays.

The pair sweetly praised the staff and children for their hard work and bravery during the tough time, before wishing them a happy Easter.

“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry,” William cheekily added, before Kate joked, “You keep eating it!”

It seems as though an Easter egg is a tradition in the Cambridge family.

Back in 2018 Duchess Catherine revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte had enjoyed an egg hunt before attending the church service at St. Georges Chapel.