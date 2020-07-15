We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been entertaining themselves with a lovely activity during lockdown.

The young royals have been getting back to nature as they have been isolating with the rest of the Cambridge family at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The prince and princess have been isolating at the Cambridge family’s countryside home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

And the young royals, who would usually have spent the last few months at their Thomas’s Battersea school in southwest London, seem to be making the most of their time away from the city.

According to an insider, George and Charlotte have been collecting eggs from chickens that raised from chicks.

“The great interest outside Anmer Hall are the hens, reared from chicks,” a source told Fabulous.

“Kate and the children are out daily in the hen house, collecting fresh eggs in their baskets, and the eggs are then used in the kitchen almost immediately.

“Kate and the children have a well laid out chicken coop, and a safe fox-proof chicken house, filled with healthy food and feeding treats.

“Organic self-sufficiency is the name of the game with the Cambridges.”

The five- and six-year-old, along with their younger two-year-old brother Prince Louis, are also said to have their own vegetable patch at the family home, where they reportedly grow lettuce, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes.

Mum Kate Middleton has recently spoken out in the past about how important she thinks spending time outdoors is for young children, saying, “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults”.

How lovely for the young trio!