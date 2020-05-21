We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has revealed what his children are like at dinner time.

Prince William has lifted the lid on how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis act at dinner times.

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that his children’s behaviour really depends on what’s on the dinner table.

Prince William has lifted the lid on royal meal times, revealing how children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis act during their meal times.

Kensington Palace shared a video to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram page of Prince William on a video call to charity Peek Project.

‘🚚 Taking a look inside the @Peek_Project food truck,’ they wrote alongside the post.

‘The Duke of Cambridge joined CEO Michaela and Community Chef Charlie to talk about the importance of delivering healthy and nutritious food to the families they support in Glasgow during lockdown.

‘Funds from the @National_Emergencies_Trust_ Coronavirus Appeal, through the partnership with Foundation Scotland, have enabled PEEK to respond to demand for hygiene and wellbeing packs, such as sanitary products and soap which are being provided alongside the food deliveries’.

And during the call, the dad-of-three lifted the lid on royal meal times, revealing how his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis behave during dinner times.

After Peek Project representative community chef Charlie Farrally gave a virtual tour of the charity’s food truck, he said to the royal, “You’ll know yourself, the hardest time is dinner time.”

Prince William then revealed how his three kids behave during dinner time, replying, “It depends what’s on the table.

“If parents put something on that children love, dinner time goes very well.

“But if you put something on the table they don’t want to do, that’s another ball game.”

We expect when there’s pizza on the table the three are good as gold!

