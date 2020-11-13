We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will help their grandmother, Carole Middleton, decorate her Christmas tree over Zoom this year.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are going to enjoy their annual Christmas tradition with their grandmother in sweet but very different way this year.

Carole Middleton revealed that the Cambridge kids will help her decorate her Christmas tree over Zoom in light of lockdown restrictions that mean she can’t see Prince William, Kate Middleton and the kids in person.

The Duchess of Cambridge‘s mum revealed their annual tradition – which also includes Arthur Matthews, her fourth grandchild, the son of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews – is going to have to take place virtually.

In a message on her company Party Pieces’ Instagram account, Carole said, ‘We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.

‘For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree.’

Carole went on to explain how the coronavirus pandemic may have meant their Christmas tradition won’t be quite the same this year, it will still go ahead – although she’ll have to give George, Charlotte, Louis and Arthur some help.

She continued, ‘This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!’

The post was accompanied by a photo of Carole looking very glamorous in sparkly trousers, posing in front of the Party Pieces stock and was liked by her son, and Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton.

Carole’s company was set up in 1987 by herself and her husband, Michael, and she has explained how her children have always been a big part of the creation of the business.

In a message on the website, she says, ‘It’s always been a family business and all the children have played a part.

‘James established our personalised photo cakes, Catherine started the 1st birthday side of the business, and Pippa developed the Party Pieces blog.’