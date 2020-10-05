We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Cambridge children surprised fans with a very rare video of them speaking this weekend.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all took part in a a special question and answer video with natural historian Sir David Attenborough where they were able to ask him some very probing questions about the world.

The clip, shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram page, started with a grown up looking Prince George wearing a red rugby style t-shirt.

Speaking to the camera he can be heard saying, “Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?”

Sir David then replied, “Well let’s hope there won’t be any because there are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction – we can protect them.

“About 40 years ago I was with some mountain gorillas in the centre of Africa. Mountain gorillas were then very, very rare – there were only 250 of them left.

“We showed pictures of them on television around the world and people thought how terrible it would be if these became extinct.

“So they subscribed lots of money and lots of people came to help and now there are over 1,000 of them.

“So you can save an animal if you want to and put your mind to it. People round the world are doing it because animals are so precious so let’s hope there won’t be anymore that’ll go extinct.”

Up next was his sister Princess Charlotte, five, wearing a blue pinafore to politely ask, “Hello David Attenborough! I like spiders – do you like spiders too?“

Sir David, 94, said they were “wonderful” and asked, “Why is it that people are so frightened of them. I think it’s because they have eight legs – much more than us.”

And lastly, it was Prince Louis’ turn to take the spotlight in a stripy jumper. He asked, “What animal do you like?” to which Sir David explained his favourite creatures are monkeys, but admitted that if he had to choose a house pet it would be a puppy.

Lots of royal fans took tot he comment section to react to the video, with many shocked by the royal children’s voices.

One fan wrote, ‘That’s really cute! They sound like normal English children – no upper class English or so. I like that. Just compare the way, their Great Grandmother was taught to speak – Princess Elizabeth’s speech from 1940.’

Another fan said, ‘Kate and William should be so proud of how amazing and beautiful their children seem inside and out! It fills my heart good job mum and dad because our children are products of us.’