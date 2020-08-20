Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s signatures seen for first time

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently took their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a pottery painting cafe.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s signatures have been spotted for the first time at Mable’s Paint Pot in Kings Lynn

It’s the same pottery painting cafe they visited with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently

In other royal news, this is why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK

And now, George and Charlotte’s signatures have been spotted in Mable’s Paint Pot in Kings Lynn, which they must’ve wrote on the wall during a previous visit to the venue near their Anmer Hall.

Charlotte Chambers posted a picture taken in March, before the lockdown, of some handprints on the wall of Mable’s along with Charlotte and George’s names, ages and the date of their visit – 14 March 2020.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9zYxMdBL3s/?utm_source=ig_embed

George’s hands are painted in green with his sister’s in orange, and it appears that George initially started to write his name with a backwards ‘G’ before correcting himself and starting again. So cute!

The caption accompanying the photo read: “Spent the afternoon pottery painting, so much fun! Kate Middleton, Prince George, Charlotte & Louis were also here on Saturday!”

READ MORE: Prince William ‘left embarrassed’ by his mum Princess Diana after their iconic trip to Thorpe Park

The family are clearly big fans of Mabel’s Paint Pot, which is also a traditional sweet shop, as it was only last week, they were spotted in the cafe “where people of all ages can get creative with ceramics in a truly enchanting and inspiring setting”.

Mable’s has an “extensive range of blank bisque items,” and George, Charlotte and Louis could’ve picked from a variety of pots, mugs, plates, bowls, jugs and cups to paint.

They could even have bought something they already own and love with them to personalise instore.

George, Charlotte and Louis may not even have decided to paint anything, but instead do some decopatching – which is the simple process of covering things with decorative paper.

Kate and William are renowned for being hands-on parents with their three children, and have always been said to schedule their royal engagements around the school run.

In royal biography, Finding Freedom, it says William is “involved in every aspect of raising his three children – including school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework.”