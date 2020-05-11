We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, shared some lovely information about their eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal couple revealed the sweet family fact when they connected via video call with some pensioners in lockdown, living in Royal British Legion care homes.

While discussing how life in lockdown is going with their three little ones, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, the pair revealed the special musical project on currently the home schooling schedule.

“The school set all the children a challenge and they are currently trying to hear the lyrics of We’ll Meet Again,” Duchess Catherine said.

“It’s been lovely having that playing every day.”

The future Queen consort even opened up about her late grandmother, Valerie Middleton, who served as a code breaker.

“So sad she’s not here today but I’d love to speak to her more about it,” Kate admitted.

George and Charlotte aren’t the only ones singing along to the World War Two classic lately.

With the nation celebrating the 75th anniversary of VE day over the weekend, videos emerged of members of the public singing along to the nostalgic tune with their neighbours.

This comes after Kate made a rare television appearance on This Morning, to chat with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield all about her new photography project.

The doting mum has teamed up with the National Portrait Gallery to launch an initiative called Hold Still, encouraging the country to get their cameras out and capture the essence of the nation under lockdown.

“I’m very much an amateur photographer, I sort of learn along the way, but actually during this time I have spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us and we are doing stuff together, which has been great,” she said.

“I think one of the fantastic things about photography is really capturing that moment, so

it’s not stage setting it, it’s not setting it up perfectly, it’s not clearing your house away so you’ve got the perfect studio setup, but it’s really capturing those moments that feel real to you and that capture moments or an expression or a feeling, I suppose. And that’s the power of photography, it can capture a moment and tell a story.”