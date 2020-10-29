We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge treated her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited London's Imperial War Museum.

The Duchess of Cambridge took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Imperial War Museum

Kate Middleton and the Duke of Cambridge’s children are clearly taking after their father

A source told the MailOnline, “Kate Middleton took George and Charlotte there, very much as members of the public.”

The Imperial War Museum teaches and commemorates the history of the British armed forces from World War 1 to the present day and is close to the hearts of former servicemen the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

And Prince George is obviously taking after his father, Prince William, as he is said to have “looked on in awe” at the military hardware on display.

Kate and William are clearly trying to teach George, Charlotte and their youngest son, Prince Louis, about the army, in the most fun ways they can.

The royal couple shared some pictures of the cupcakes they baked with their three children at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, earlier this week.

And the gorgeous-looking cupcakes – decorated with vanilla buttercream icing and edible poppy decorations – were for a very good cause.

Shared on the Royal British Legion’s Instagram page, the picture’s caption read: “From The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the @royalbritishlegion: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our Poppy Appeal this year by baking poppy cakes!

“These delicious cakes were delivered to residents at our care home in Norfolk.”

Kate has previously revealed she, George, Charlotte and Louis love baking together – and that Louis is a huge fan of Mary Berry.

The youngest Cambridge apparently uses the former Great British Bake Off judge’s cookbooks to pick out what he wants to eat, and also cheers whenever he sees her on the telly!

A source told Fabulous, “Prince Louis likes nothing better than to check on Mary Berry cookbooks.

“He loves the pictures, points out all the things he wants to eat, with The Very Chocolate Cake, Plum Crumble seeming to be hot favourites, and fruit scones being a must.”