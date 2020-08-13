How Prince George and Princess Charlotte will reveal that Kate Middleton is pregnant

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Many royal fans are still hoping that 2020 will be the year that Kate Middleton confirms she is pregnant for the fourth time.

A royal expert has revealed that it’s likely that Kate Middleton’s next pregnancy will be given away by her children.

Judi James explained that her royal brood of three will out the special news in a sweet way.

This royal news comes after details of Meghan Markle’s ‘traditional’ birth plan were shared.

And eagle-eyed fans of the Cambridge family regularly point out signs that could be tell-tale pointers to the Duchess’ next pregnancy.

Back in March suspicions rose when Kate took just a tiny sip of the foam on her pint of Guinness during her and Prince William’s trip to Ireland, leaving some wondering if she was avoiding the alcohol for a special reason.

Rumours began swirling again when it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess had taken a personal doctor along with them on their royal visit to Pakistan.

However, a royal body language expert reckons that one of the biggest give aways of Kate’s next pregnancy will be her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Judi James explained that the sweet royal children will be likely to expose their mum’s condition thanks to their excitement over having another little sibling.

“Small children can be the worst secret-keepers so George, Charlotte and Louis might supply us with some tell-tale clues,” Judi said.

“As this would be the fourth baby they should be nothing but excited and delighted to expand their gang so watch their eyes move towards any baby-bump if they pose with Kate in public.”

Speaking to the Express, Judi also revealed how Prince William and Kate’s close body language during their recent visit to South Wales may be an indicator that another tot is imminent.

During the iconic couple’s day out in Barry Island and Cardiff, the Duchess was seen placing her hand gently on her husband’s back.

“Their togetherness signals might suggest a new royal baby,” said Judi.

“The body language of Kate and William here suggests lock-down might have suited both their relationship as a couple and as a royal team as they appear more relaxed and in-tune than ever before.”