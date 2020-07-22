We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans were shocked by the resemblance between Prince George and Prince William in a brand new photo released for his birthday.

The brand new snap was released by Kensington Palace yesterday evening to mark the young royal’s birthday today.

Prince George celebrates his seventh birthday today and in true Royal Family style, Kensington Palace released a brand new photo of the growing prince.

Taken by Kate Middleton, like all of the Cambridge family’s photos, the snap shows Prince George smiling away – and like most other seven-year-olds he even has a few adorable gaps in his teeth.

‘Sharing a 📸 taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow! 🎈,’ wrote Kensington Palace alongside the sweet snap.

And fans were thrilled by the candid snap, where the young royal, who is currently third in line to the throne after his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles, looks quite grown up!

‘Gosh he is getting so big! How is he 7?!’ exclaimed one fan. ‘Time flies!’.

‘Another beautiful portrait taken by our Duchess!! And he is all grown up 😭😭,’ wrote another, while others commented, ‘‘Already? No way! Adorable’ and ‘he’s growing up way to fast 😭’.

And of the thousands of comments that were left on the post, many were from fans marvelling at how similar the young prince looks to his father, the Duke of Cambridge.

‘He’s starting to look more and more like his dad the older he gets!!!’ wrote one, while others added, ‘He’s looking more and more like Prince William 😍❤️’, ‘Looks like his father ❤️❤️’ and ‘looks so much like his dad! <3’.

However, some fans thought that Prince George even resembled another one of his famous family members – his great-grandmother and reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

‘Am I the only one that see little bit of Queen in him?’ questioned one fan, while another agreed, ‘The Queen’s genes are so strong! You can still see the family eyes on the children. So cute ❤️’.

Happy birthday Prince George!

