Prince George is certainly one of the biggest stars of the royal family right now.

A new animated series based on the life of Prince George and his royal relatives is coming to TV.

A sneak peek clip of the cartoon has been released and fans are obsessed.

And the future King is set to become the star of his very own small-screen show too!

A new animated series, called The Prince, is coming to HBO Max and is based on the lives of Prince George, his royal siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, his iconic parents Kate Middleton and Prince William and all the other main members of the monarchy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the satirical comedy cartoon will “see George finding his path in life as a young prince in modern times — from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners”.

HBO Max are yet to reveal the release date for The Prince, but a hilarious teaser clip has been shared and we’re certain the show is going to be adorably hilarious.

The royal release was inspired by Family Guy producer Gary Janetti’s Instagram account, which regularly features imaginary commentary from the Cambridge kids.

Of course, showbiz royalty have been snapped up to star in the series, with Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner playing the sweet Princess Charlotte, Orlando Bloom playing Prince Harry and Gary Janetti himself as Prince George.

Sadly, Brits won’t be able to watch the royal spoof when it first airs exclusively on HBO Max but we bet it’ll make it over to Prince George’s homeland pretty soon.

Nevertheless, fans of royalty and comedy are already super keen to sink their teeth into the parody.

Video of the Week

‘When does it come out?!?! I can’t wait any longer,’ one commenter wrote on Instagram.

‘OMG YES👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,’ added another.

‘Omg this is epic!! Cannot wait for the series!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼,’ agreed a third.

Meanwhile, others were a little unsure about Janetti’s attempt at Prince George’s English accent, asking, ‘Why does he have an American accent?‘

We can’t help but wonder if Prince William and Duchess Catherine will have the chance to tune in!