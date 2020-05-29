We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to their first football match in October.

Prince William has now revealed why he looked like he wasn’t celebrating Aston Villa’s win as much as his son

The family watched Norwich City vs Aston Villa, and fans of the royals loved how much George looked like he was loving it, as he celebrated the goals.

However, despite the match ending in a 5-1 win for his team Villa, Prince William didn’t look too happy, and he’s now revealed why.

In the BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, William met with the heads of the Football Association, the English Football League and the Premier League at Kensington Palace.

And, when one commented on the Cambridges celebrating Aston Villa’s win, William explained: “I wasn’t celebrating, that was the problem, I was sitting with the home fans. George did my bit of celebrating for me.”

At the time, fans thought William told George to “calm down” as he was celebrating Aston Villa’s fourth goal, because they looked like they were sitting among the losing home fans in Norwich’s Carrow Road stadium.”

When George was a baby, William confessed he would “love” to attend football matches with his son in the near future, but he would have to “pass that by the missus”.

And George is now a big fan of football, just like his dad, and reportedly practices kicking a ball around Kensington Palace.

He was also photographed by his mum, Kate Middleton, wearing a white England team top in his official sixth birthday picture.

And William also previously revealed George listens to the Three Lions football anthem every morning when he wakes up.

Speaking to Frank Skinner, who had a hit with the song in the ’90s, he said: “I listen to your song every morning.

“Honestly, George plays it every morning ever since the World Cup.

“I thought it would fade away but it hasn’t. He still plays it every day.”