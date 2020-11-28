Trending:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for Christmas revealed – but will it involve the Queen?

Georgia Farquharson
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend their first Christmas in California this year, having moved across the pond in March. 

    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “excited to decorate their tree” as the couple prepare to spend their first Christmas in California with Archie
    • Duchess Meghan is keen to “host” and have her mother, Doria Ragland, over for the festivities
    • It follows royal news of the Queen’s Christmas plans (and bubble) being revealed

     

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be returning to England to spend Christmas with the royal family as they prepare to spend this first Christmas in California.

    Meghan Markle protects her son Archie

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend Christmas as a family with their son Archie

    The couple – who recently settled into their first family home in Santa Barbara – are said to be “excited” to get into the festive spirit with 18-month-old son Archie.

    An insider told PEOPLE, “They are excited to decorate for Christmas.”

    Having made the shock decision to step down as senior royals earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be “happy” as they settle into their new life.

    “They are very happy,” the insider revealed. “Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside.”

    David Foster and Katharine McPhee

    David Foster and Katharine McPhee will join the Sussexes

    Their plans for Christmas being revealed comes after news of Meghan’s tragic miscarriage over the summer, which she revealed in an emotive letter for The New York Times titled, The Losses We Share.

    As well as enjoying quality time with their son Archie, it is thought the couple will spend Christmas with Grammy-winning producer, David Foster, and his wife Katharine McPhee. And of course Meghan’s mum Doria.

    “Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum,” a separate insider told The Mirror.

    Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland ahead of her wedding

    Doria Ragland will join Harry and Meghan for the holiday season

    “She’s really excited and planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.

    “They’ve also invited David and Katharine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home.

    “They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan.”