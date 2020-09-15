Prince Harry wants son Archie to get into playing rugby when he’s older

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has revealed he wants his son Archie to get into rugby but is struggling to get hold of a rugby ball, due to living in the United States.

Prince Harry wants his son Archie to get into rugby, but says he can’t find a rugby ball in California.

He revealed this news in a video call with the Rugby Football League.

In other royal news, this is how tall Prince William, Harry and other members of the Royal Family are, and what their height says about them

Joining a video call with the staff and volunteers from Rugby Football League, Prince Harry revealed he is “loving” his new life in Santa Barbara with Meghan Markle and Archie.

When asked if he is enjoying his Californian lifestyle he replied, “Oh easy question… It’s fantastic.”

Prince Harry explained how his and Meghan’s son is their “number one priority,” followed by work as their second priority, “to play [their] part to make the world a better place.”

Harry also joked about how it is “impossible” for him to get his hands on any rugby balls in the States.

READ MORE: Prince Harry is hoping to return home to the UK for this special event

“What I need is a few mini rugby balls so that I can get Archie involved with the game. I need to get him playing some rugby league.”

Prince Harry was a big fan of rugby himself when he was growing up, spending part of his gap year in 2004 training as an Assistant Development Officer with the Rugby Football Union.

Then, in 2013, he became the patron of the Rugby Football Union All Schools Programme, which promotes rugby in schools by improving access to facilities and equipment for all children.

Prince Harry also revealed how inspired he was to see the sport “come together as a family” during the coronavirus pandemic.

He added, “Watching Rugby League is exhausting. Listen, I spent 10 years in the army, I know what endurance is all about. But [Rugby League] is madness.”