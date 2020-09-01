We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry revealed an adorable new nickname that he uses for baby Archie.

Prince Harry has revealed the super sweet new nickname he uses for his son, Archie.

The Duke of Sussex shared the sweet detail during a video call this weekend.

This royal news comes after Meghan Markle gushed over how Prince Harry is a wonderful role model for their son.

The doting dad, who shares one-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with his wife Meghan Markle, hosted a Zoom call to celebrate the 125th birthday of the Rugby Football League over the weekend.

During the virtual appearance, the Duke of Sussex gave his little son a lovely mention, sharing the sweet name he has given to him.

Opening up about spending time outdoors with his toddler in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry said, “I’m just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity the last five months.”

Referring to Archie as his and Meghan’s “little man”, he added, “Our little man is our number one priority, but then our work after that is the second priority.”

Too cute!

Prince Harry and former Suits star Meghan are also known to shorten Archie’s name to Arch’ and have been heard cooing over the red-haired baby using the nickname a few times.

Most recently, Meghan and Archie were seen in a rare video posted in honour of the royal baby’s first birthday.

In the footage, the Duchess of Sussex can be heard reading a storybook to Archie while Prince Harry can be heard chipping in words of encouragement from behind the camera.

“Let’s go to the next page, look Arch,” Meghan says during the video.

The couple also referred to baby Archie with his shortened moniker when he was introduced to Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa, saying, “You’re going to meet Arch, Arch.”