Trending:

Prince Harry just revealed the adorable new nickname he has for baby Archie

Get ready to say 'aw!'
Caitlin Elliott
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Prince Harry revealed an adorable new nickname that he uses for baby Archie.

    The doting dad, who shares one-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with his wife Meghan Markle, hosted a Zoom call to celebrate the 125th birthday of the Rugby Football League over the weekend.

    During the virtual appearance, the Duke of Sussex gave his little son a lovely mention, sharing the sweet name he has given to him.

    Opening up about spending time outdoors with his toddler in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry said, “I’m just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity the last five months.”

    Referring to Archie as his and Meghan’s “little man”, he added, “Our little man is our number one priority, but then our work after that is the second priority.”

    Too cute!

    View this post on Instagram

    "Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

    A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

    Prince Harry and former Suits star Meghan are also known to shorten Archie’s name to Arch’ and have been heard cooing over the red-haired baby using the nickname a few times.

    Most recently, Meghan and Archie were seen in a rare video posted in honour of the royal baby’s first birthday.

    In the footage, the Duchess of Sussex can be heard reading a storybook to Archie while Prince Harry can be heard chipping in words of encouragement from behind the camera.

    “Let’s go to the next page, look Arch,” Meghan says during the video.

    The couple also referred to baby Archie with his shortened moniker when he was introduced to Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa, saying, “You’re going to meet Arch, Arch.”