Prince Harry reveals how he’s bonding with baby Archie during lockdown

Prince Harry has spoken out about how he’s spending quality time with his family during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prince Harry joined families supported by one of his patronages, WellChild, for a video call over the Easter weekend.

During the hear to heart chat, the father of one opened up about how he’s spending the coronavirus lockdown with his little son, Archie.

The Duke of Sussex recently left his role as a senior member of the royal family to begin a new life in California with his wife, Meghan Markle and baby son Archie.

The Queen’s grandson, who became a father for the first time in May last year, opened up about how he and his family are coping with the strange time when he joined with families supported by one of his patronages, WellChild, for a video call over Easter.

Speaking on how best to deal with the hard times, Prince Harry said, “Of course, there are going to be hard days. I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is tough, so to see what you guys are going through on a day to day basis, honestly, so much respect to every single one of you.

“To be able to have so much family time – I feel guilty to have so much family time. You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that happened and then maybe half an hour later, maybe a day later, there is going to be something that you have to deal with and there is no way you can run away from it, you can’t even distract yourself in another room.

“But as long as you guys are looking after yourselves and each other that’s the best you can do.”